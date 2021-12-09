Man dies after being pulled from water near San Francisco’s China Beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has died after crews pulled him out of the water near San Francisco’s China Beach on Thursday, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed.

Around 3 p.m., the fire department reported that a surf rescue was underway near Eagle’s Point. The Coast Guard’s assistance was also requested.

The victim was saved by a bystander swimmer, according to officials.

Authorities say there was tough terrain and surf conditions.

The victim was taken to a medic unit in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Officials say it is unknown why or how the man got into the water but he was fully clothed at the time.

No other details have been released at this time.

