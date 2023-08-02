(KRON) — A man died after a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on I-580 near Livermore, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 6:45 a.m. in the area of I-580 and Greenville Road.

A gray 2007 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound before drifting to the right and crashing into the yellow barrels on the right shoulder, CHP said. The Corolla was stopped in traffic and blocked the number five lane.

The driver of the Toyota walked out of his car and stood on the car’s left rear side. A Freightliner semi-truck crashed into the Toyota and caused the man to be hit by both the truck and car.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Tracy, suffered fatal injuries. His name was not released.

CHP did not say whether or not drugs/alcohol were a factor in the crash.