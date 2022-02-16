Man dies after car went down hillside on Highway 1: Santa Rosa CHP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man has died after his car went off the road and down a hillside on Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the Santa Rosa CHP.

Around 11:21 a.m., officers received reports of a crash on the highway near Meyers Grade Road.

Officers arrived to find a car had gone off the road.

Investigators say that an Alpha Romeo was driving northbound at the time of the crash. That’s when, for unknown reasons, officials say the car drifted to the left and drove off the road.

The CHP says the car rolled several times and went several hundred feet down the hill.

A CHP helicopter responded to the scene.

The man was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to call authorities at (707) 588-1400.