Man dies after colliding with parked tractor-trailer in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – A 35-year-old man was killed after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer in Concord Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:15 p.m. authorities responded to the collision in the area of Marsh Drive near Sally Ride Drive.

Officers arrived to find a gray 2011 Suzuki SX4 had crashed into a parked 2014 Freight-liner truck tractor with a trailer.

The 35-year-old man from Walnut Creek was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity will be released by the coroner at a later time.

There was no one inside the tractor-trailer at the time of the collision.

Investigators say the Suzuki was driving northbound on Marsh when it veered to the right hitting the back of the trailer head-on. Witnesses say he may have been speeding.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

If you have any information, authorities ask you to call them at (925) 646-4980.