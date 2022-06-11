SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after crashing his car into the front of a Home Depot in San Jose, police announced in a tweet Saturday evening. The man suffered “major injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Home Depot is located at 2181 Monterey Road where a solo vehicle collision happened around 1:38 p.m. Police have not determined what caused the driver to crash into the Home Depot. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the incident.

The San Jose Police Department said this is the 32nd fatal traffic incident in the city of 2022, adding the aforementioned man is San Jose’s 34th victim.

The incident was not at the same Home Depot where a five-alarm fire broke in April. That Home Depot was located on Blossom Hill Road, which is roughly five miles south from Saturday’s incident.

