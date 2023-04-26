LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A family is suing a Los Gatos nursing home after their loved one died a month after allegedly being served a contaminated sandwich.

Richard Truong, 71, lived at Vasona Creek Healthcare Center back in December 2021. He fell ill after eating a sandwich that his family claims was contaminated.

According to this lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Troung showed symptoms of gastrointestinal problems for a day and then suffered seizures. The lawsuit also alleges Truong’s daughter witnessed her father vomiting and experiencing severe seizures with bodily convulsions.

The nurses attending to Truong were allegedly arguing with each other over how to position Truong’s body. One nurse then attempted CPR, and Truong went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics arrived and transported Truong to Good Samaritan Hospital where he had to be put on life support after suffering brain damage. The lawsuit claims he died a month later with the bacteria E. coli in his lungs.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Truong’s wife and kids are suing Vasona Creek for elder abuse and medical negligence. KRON4 reached out to Vasona Creek, but they did not return or request for comment.