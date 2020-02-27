Man dies after explosion inside Pittsburg home

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been confirmed dead after an explosion inside a Pittsburg home Wednesday morning.

“It happened very fast but it was very loud,” Vanessa Avila said.

Neighbors described the sound of an explosion in this home on Linscheid Drive early Wednesday morning in Pittsburg.

At least two of the home’s windows were blown out. Caution tape surrounds the property.

One neighbor — who did not want to show his face — said his wife heard the explosion.

“She just said a big boom. My wife said the windows really really rattled,” he said. “It scared her. She thought somebody was trying to break in.”

Other neighbors also woke up to the noise.

“Sounded like a boom noise,” Avila said. “I kind of felt like it could’ve been an earthquake just because I felt like the house shook a little bit.”

Officials said when they arrived on scene, they did not see smoke or fire. But they did treat one man on scene who had burns all over his body.

He was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

They told KRON4 the victim died — and the explosion is under investigation. At this time, they do not know what caused it.

“It just scared me,” Avila said.

It is still unclear what caused the explosion and if there were other people inside the house with the victim.

We do know next of kin has been notified.

