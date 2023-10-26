(KRON) — A bystander was killed after having his leg severed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday night in Oakland, police confirmed. Officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the area of High Street and International Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a hit-and-run crash with major injuries.

At the scene, officers located a victim whose leg was completely severed as a result of the collision. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

OPD described the victim as a 40-year-old Hispanic man. His identity is being withheld, pending next of kin.

Further investigation revealed that a stolen Kia Sorento SUV was heading east on the 4200 block of International at high speed when it crashed into a Pontiac Vibe. The Pontiac’s driver fled the scene and self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Impact from the crash caused the Kia to crash into two parked vehicles on the south curbside, police said. The victim whose leg was severed was pinned between the two parked vehicles.

The driver of the stolen Kia fled the scene. Police say it is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The incident is currently under investigation, police said.

The incident marked the third fatality in the Bay Area this week involving a bystander struck in a hit-and-run crash.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed after being struck by a stolen car in another hit-and-run crash in San Jose. In that incident, the victim’s unborn baby was delivered through an emergency C-section before dying the following day.