LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided.

At least two people, including the drivers of each vehicle, were injured and taken to the hospital. Police said the man died from his injuries, but he was not identified.

The accident is still being investigated by authorities, and no arrests have been made.

Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at 408-354-8600.