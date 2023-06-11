(KRON) — A man died after a shooting Sunday morning in Vallejo, the city’s police department announced in a press release. The shooting happened around 7:29 a.m. on the 100 block of Simonton Street.

Vallejo Police Department (VPD) officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and saw the man with at least one gunshot wound. Medical crews took him to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identity is not yet being released by officials. VPD said this is Vallejo’s eighth homicide of 2023.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. No information has been released about potential suspects.

VPD says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at 707-648-5425 or Stephanie.Mcdonough@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at 707-805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net.

In 2022, there were at least 24 homicides recorded in Vallejo.