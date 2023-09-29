(KRON) — A man died after a “possible” physical fight on the DeAnza trail Friday morning, the Antioch Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the trail near 4100 Null Drive.

APD officers arrived at the scene and saw one of the individuals involved was unconscious, police said. APD and fire crews responded to the scene to perform life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene. The victim was a Black man around 30 to 40 years old.

The circumstances of what led to the unidentified victim’s death were not revealed by APD. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, and no suspect information is available at this time.

APD says anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact 925-779-6937 or the department’s non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. You can also text a time to 274637 using the keyword “ANTIOCH.”