HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car.

First responders provided aid to the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is known, but authorities are not releasing it at this time.

The incident marks Hayward’s 10th homicide of the year, according to the release. As of 1 p.m., there is no suspect in custody.

The 300 block of W. A St. is within walking distance from the Costco on Hathaway Avenue. It is also approximately a 10-minute walk from the Hayward Amtrak station.

This is an active investigation. Police said anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Detective Green at 510-293-7176 with the case number of 2022-057218.