(KRON) — A man died after a shooting Saturday night in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 6200 block of International Boulevard.

OPD arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. Police have not released a motive.

The 6200 block of International Boulevard is approximately one mile northeast of the Oakland Coliseum. No other information was immediately available.