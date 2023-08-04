SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after a shooting Thursday night in Visitacion Valley, the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9:43 p.m. in the area of Kelloch Avenue, which is near the Daly City border.

Police arrived at the scene and saw a man with gunshot wounds. Medics were called, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. However, the shooting victim died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. SFPD did not specify where exactly on Kelloch Avenue the shooting happened.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.