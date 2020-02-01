Man dies after stabbing sister, himself in San Bruno home

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A man has died after an attempted murder-suicide between a brother and a sister in a San Bruno home Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Around the 11:30 a.m., the San Bruno Police Department received multiple calls from people within the home on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue in San Bruno.

The callers told police that one of their male family members had stabbed a female family member.

When police arrived to the home, they located the two siblings suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers and medical personnel provided immediate medical aid and the two were transported to a local trauma center.

The man was later pronounced dead, while the woman stabbed remains in critical condition.

Police say the ongoing investigation remains in the early stages, but the available evidence at this time suggests that this was an attempted murder-suicide between the brother and sister.

The 53-year-old brother allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old sister during some sort of argument. The brother then stabbed himself multiple times before police arrived.

The two reportedly lived together along with other family members who witnessed parts of the attack.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.