(KRON) — A man died after a shooting in the Tenderloin Friday evening, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 6:11 p.m. near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

When SFPD officers arrived, they saw a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics were called to the scene, but the victim died. He was not identified.

An unknown suspect ran away from the scene. SFPD has not provided a suspect description at this time.

Citizen App video (above) shows the scene of the shooting where police and the San Francisco Fire Department are present to respond.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.