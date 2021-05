SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A man hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night has died, San Jose police said Sunday morning.

The man was one of three people shot about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Nordale Avenue in San Jose.

The other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release any other details, but said more information would follow later Sunday.

The death is San Jose’s 16th homicide this year.