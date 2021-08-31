Man dies after walking onto I-680, being struck by vehicle

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man died Monday after he attempted to cross the lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose and was struck by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The CHP began receiving reports around 8:40 p.m. of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle south of Berryessa Road on Highway 680.

After arriving to the scene, officers found the man’s body remaining in the traffic lanes and that the vehicle had fled the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP closed all lanes of southbound I-680 for roughly four hours to investigate the collision, diverting traffic onto Berryessa Road. The freeway was reopened around 12:45 a.m.

The decedent’s identity will not be released until the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office can notify next of kin. The collision also remains under investigation.

People with information about the collision or the vehicle involved are advised to contact the CHP’s San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.

