Man dies days after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A man struck by a car as he walked through an intersection late Wednesday night in San Jose died early Monday, becoming the city’s seventh pedestrian fatality of 2021.

Police said they will not release the name of the man — the 23rd person to die in traffic collisions this year in San Jose — until after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify his next of kin.

The man was walking across Naglee Avenue through the intersection at Dana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk at about 9:44 p.m. when he was struck by a 2000 white Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Naglee. The driver remained on the scene of the collision and cooperated with authorities, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on this collision is urged to contact Detective Malvido of San Jose Police at 408-277-4654.