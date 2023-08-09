(KRON) — A person is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday night in the 500 block of 25th Street, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., the Oakland Police Department received reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim, a resident of Oakland, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim’s death is currently under investigation by OPD’s Homicide Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3821.