(KRON) — A man died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Hayward on Saturday, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:10 p.m. on a report of an ATV rollover accident. The rider, a 37-year-old Hayward man, was found on scene suffering from injuries from the crash.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time.

HPD says that the rider may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he came upon a turn onto Linfield Lane from Peterman Avenue. The rider couldn’t negotiate the turn, and ultimately flipped, HPD said. Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in this accident.

HPD is still investigating this accident, and additional details will be released as they are available. This is the sixth fatal crash in Hayward since the start of 2023.