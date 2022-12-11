OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting in Oakland’s Seminary neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

A bit after 5 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 5800 block of East 16th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was later declared dead at the scene.

KRON On is streaming now

Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim until next of kin can be notified. Investigators also responded to the scene to begin a follow-up investigation. Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.