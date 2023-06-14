(KRON) — A man died after two vans collided head on near Aromas on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP determined that a 2018 Chevrolet Express van was heading westbound on San Juan Road towards Murphy Road around 5:18 a.m. At the same time, a 2010 Chrysler Town and County van was heading east on San Juan Road and it crossed the double yellow lines.

The two vans crashed directly into each other. The driver of the Chrysler was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical responders. He was identified as a 67-year-old man from Salinas by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.

The Chevrolet van had 13 occupants, including the driver who was taken to a local medical center for treatment of “major” injuries. One of the 12 passengers said they had pain as a result of the crash.