(KRON) — A man died after his vehicle was engulfed in flames after a crash overnight on Sunday, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

Around 2:25 a.m., DPS and fire personnel were called to the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a building. As emergency responders arrived, they saw that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and an unresponsive driver and two passengers were trapped inside.

Emergency personnel attempted to extricate the male driver, but due to fire conditions, they were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene. Two passengers, a man and a woman, were found at the scene with “major injuries,” DPS said. Both passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial information on the crash shows that the vehicle was heading west on Old San Francisco Road when it collided with a building. The passengers who survived the crash are cooperating with the investigation, DPS said.

Both speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, DPS wrote. The crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact DPS Investigator Longanecker at 408-730-7109.