Man dies in Santa Rosa car crash

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man died from an overturned car crash in Rohnert Park Friday night, Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Authorities said the unidentified man was not wearing a seatbelt when he drove off the roadway, which caused his car to flip over.

The man was trapped inside the vehicle after the car flipped on West Sierra Avenue near West School Street.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene to take the man to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.