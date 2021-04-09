Man dies in shooting near Oakland school

OAKLAND (BCN) — A man died in a shooting Thursday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Friday.

Shots were reported at 3:41 p.m. in the 9800 block of Stanley Avenue near Bishop O’Dowd High School and the Oakland Zoo.

Officers responded and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics also responded and treated the man, but he died.

Anyone with more information can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.