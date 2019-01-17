Man dies in storm after part of tree falls on him in East Oakland
OAKLAND (KRON) - A man in East Oakland has died after a part of a tree fell off and hit him, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP received a call around 5:25 p.m. of a report on Ardley Avenue overpass that goes over Interstate-580.
It appears that one person was living or at least staying there behind a fence that is closed to the public.
An investigation is underway as it occurred on a Caltrans property.
The victim's identity is unknown at this time.
Check back for details as it is still an active scene.
