Man dies in storm after part of tree falls on him in East Oakland

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 07:06 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 08:14 PM PST

OAKLAND (KRON) - A man in East Oakland has died after a part of a tree fell off and hit him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP received a call around 5:25 p.m. of a report on Ardley Avenue overpass that goes over Interstate-580.

It appears that one person was living or at least staying there behind a fence that is closed to the public.

An investigation is underway as it occurred on a Caltrans property. 

The victim's identity is unknown at this time. 

Check back for details as it is still an active scene. 

