WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A man died in a fire Saturday morning at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek.

The fire began around 5:30 a.m. at condos on Civic Drive in Walnut Creek.

One man was killed in the 2-alarm fire.

Residents were evacuated, but have since returned to their homes.

No one else was injured.

According to Contra Costa Fire, the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The victim is an adult man.

No other information is known at this time.