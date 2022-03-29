SAN JOSE (BCN) – A Gilroy man died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday morning on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

At 11:57 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a collision north of East Brokaw Road, according to the CHP. CHP officers responded and determined the motorcyclist was speeding south on Highway 880 on a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 when the bike hit the rear of a Ford F-150.

The Suzuki continued onto the right shoulder of the highway, hitting a wood and metal guardrail and ejecting the rider, CHP officials said. The 33-year-old victim died at the scene, according to the CHP.

His name was not available early Monday afternoon from the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. All southbound lanes of Highway 880 were closed for about an hour as officers investigated. But the center median was available to vehicles, CHP officials said.

The collision remains under investigation. CHP officials said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have played a role in the collision.

Anyone with information about it can call the CHP’s San Jose office at (408) 961-0900.

