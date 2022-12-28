PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died.

BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given three doses of Narcan, a drug that can reverse some drug overdoses.

Officers started CPR and continued until medical personnel arrived, but despite these lifesaving efforts, the man died at 12:52 a.m.

Foul play is not suspected, police stated.