Man dies of injuries after chasing laptop thief at Oakland Starbucks

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed a man died after he chased down a suspect who stole his laptop computer at a Starbucks.
Authorities in Oakland say the man died of head injuries after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
His identity was not immediately released.
Authorities say the customer was working on his computer Tuesday when a suspect snatched the device and ran before driving off in a nearby vehicle.
Police say they have analyzed video surveillance in the area but have yet to release any more details.
An investigation is underway.
Latest Stories: