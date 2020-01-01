Man dies of injuries after chasing laptop thief at Oakland Starbucks

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed a man died after he chased down a suspect who stole his laptop computer at a Starbucks.

Authorities in Oakland say the man died of head injuries after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities say the customer was working on his computer Tuesday when a suspect snatched the device and ran before driving off in a nearby vehicle.

Police say they have analyzed video surveillance in the area but have yet to release any more details.

An investigation is underway.

