Man dies trying to get laptop back from thieves outside Oakland Starbucks

OAKLAND (KRON) – Two suspects have been arrested and a third still sought in connection with a deadly laptop theft in Oakland.

Police arrested two thieves in connection with the robbery of a customer at a Starbucks in Montclair on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the victim was dragged by a car after he chased the thief, who stole his laptop inside the Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard.

Two firefighters who happened to be in the neighborhood rushed to help the victim.

He suffered a critical head injury and later died at the hospital.

Even though two people have been arrested, neighbors in the community are still on edge.

“A person can’t go in and relax at a Starbucks and open up their computer and do their work…” said Montclair resident Anne Allen.

“We’re locking the doors. We do have cameras, we do have other means of protecting ourselves but it just doesn’t make sense and my heart goes out to his family. He was a young man,” said Montclair business owner Jean Miller.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim but Oakland police are not releasing his name just yet.

Police continue to search for a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

