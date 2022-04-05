(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently found the two vehicles with major damage in the northbound lanes of the highway.

According to the CHP, a preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound in the highway’s northbound lanes and crashed into a Ford Explorer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, while the woman driving the Explorer was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with severe injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The CHP reopened the northbound lanes of the highway just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. People with information about the collision are encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.