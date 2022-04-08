SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died, and one woman was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 92, California Highway Patrol tweeted. Highway 92 in both directions has been closed at this time.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 92 and I-280 where a red Honda Accord was going eastbound but then veered into the westbound lanes and crashed into a gray BMW.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 20s, suffered “major injuries” and was taken to Stanford Medical Center, CHP said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.