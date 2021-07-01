Man drowns after boat incident in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A 60-year-old man drowned after authorities responded to a report of a boat in distress in the area of Sharp Park Beach on Wednesday evening, Pacifica police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard notified police around 6:05 p.m. of the boat in distress near the Pacifica Pier. Officers and other first responders found a boat south of the pier with a man, later identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as Kevin Kluball, a resident of Salida in Stanislaus County, unresponsive in the surf.

Officers and witnesses were able to pull Kluball ashore but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Two other people who were on the boat survived.

Police did not release any other details about what happened with the boat or how Kluball ended up in the water.

The death is under investigation by Pacifica police and the county coroner’s office.