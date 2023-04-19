(KRON) — A man drowned in the ocean Wednesday despite lifesaving efforts from good Samaritans who pulled him out of the water and performed CPR on the beach, Pacifica police said.

Pacifica Police Department officers and North County Fire Authority paramedics were alerted at 11:05 a.m. of a possible drowning. Emergency crews arrived one minute later and found a man unconscious and not breathing on Pacifica Esplanade Beach.

“Officers found members of the community administering CPR to the subject who had

been pulled from the surf,” police wrote.

Paramedics continued giving the victim CPR, but they were unable to revive him. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the victim’s identity.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this drowning incident should contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.