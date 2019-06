Man drowns in Russian River

A Petaluma man is dead after drowning in the Russian River in Geyserville.

24-year-old Angel Cendon-Hernandez died when he went swimming but was separated from his family near River Road Sunday night.

Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he later died.

Investigators believe he accidentally drowned.

