Night view of logo with sign on the facade of Safeway supermarket in Dublin, California, March 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Millbrae, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly exhibited a firearm at a Safeway on Friday.

At around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man with a firearm at a Safeway located at 525 El Camino Real. The caller told dispatch he was parked in the Safeway parking garage when an unknown suspect walked in front of his car, lifted his shirt and revealed a black handgun on his waistband, police said.

The suspect walked over to the driver’s side and spat on his window before punching the windshield and kicking the car. The suspect drove off in a white Cadillac Escalade with no license plates, police said.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Filipino male weighing around 200 pounds and standing at five feet, 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a black hat, red jacket, white shirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-547-2700.