Man expected to survive stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police said a man stabbed late Tuesday night is expected to survive his injury.

The man was initially reported to have a life-threatening injury, but police provided an update in a tweet at 1:29 a.m. that his condition had stabilized.

Police first tweeted at 12:39 a.m. that officers responded to a report of the stabbing at 11:20 pm. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Santa Clara Street.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time, police said.

