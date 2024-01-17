(BCN) — A man who police say was going through a mental health crisis was safely taken into custody in Rohnert Park this week after holding a knife to his throat, the city’s Department of Public Safety said.

At about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, a public safety officer made contact with the man at Adrian Drive and Southwest Boulevard. The man allegedly pulled out a knife and stuck it to his neck. The officer attempted to ask the man to drop the knife and get mental health assistance, but he walked to the area of College View Drive.

At this point, police said more officers arrived on the scene, including hostage negotiators. The area was blocked off to the public as the man continued to hold a knife to his neck. Police said the man escalated things and began to cut himself in the neck and his clothing.

At 2:33 p.m., police said they had attempted to de-escalate the situation and talk to the man for nearly an hour, though he had lunged at officers with the knife.

The man eventually slipped and dropped the weapon, and police then deployed sponge and bean bag rounds, which are less-lethal force options. They also deployed a Taser.

The man was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital. Due to the suspected mental health nature of the event, police are not releasing the man’s name, but they said they are going to recommend that the Sonoma County District Attorney file charges against him.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.