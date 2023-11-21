(BCN) — A Greenfield man faces 13 years in prison after he was convicted for molesting a child, Monterey County prosecutors said Monday.

A jury found Juan Pablo Aragon-Herrera guilty of committing lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, assault with the intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts upon the same child, and child endangerment, the Monterey County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that on July 2, Aragon-Herrera was visiting a house where two 14-year-old children, identified as Jane Doe and John Doe, were hanging LED lights in a bedroom.

Aragon-Herrera walked into their room and used a ruse to remove Jane’s pants and place her on a bed when he attempted to continue touching her.

John Doe, who saw the whole thing, was able to get away and find help, prosecutors said.

Three of Aragon-Herrera’s four charges are “strikes” based on California’s Three Strikes Law, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2024, the District Attorney’s Office said.

