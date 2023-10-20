(BCN) — A man is facing over 24 years in prison for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Alameda County, according to prosecutors.

Alfredo Moranperez on Tuesday was arraigned on charges of possession for sale of more than 10 kilos of cocaine, plus a special enhancement allegation and possession of a controlled substance with firearms present and child abuse for storing contraband in a room in close proximity to minor children, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

According to authorities, officers had served a search warrant at Moranperez’s house where they found cocaine, including organized kilo bricks, over $108,000 cash, and two loaded firearms, including a Glock-style “ghost gun” and a Glock 9 mm pistol.

He was arrested on Oct. 12. The judge set his bail at $1,250,000 at the request of prosecutors.

Moranperez faces a sentence of 24 years and 4 months in state prison if convicted. His next court day is set for Oct. 26, prosecutors said.

