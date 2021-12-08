Man fails to pay bill, brandishes gun at Russian River Brewing: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested in Santa Rosa for waving a gun at security after not paying his bill at Russian River Brewing Company, according to the police department.

Around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to the brewery located at 725 4th Street following reports of a man, later identified as 28-year-old Tyler Morris of Santa Rosa, who pulled out the gun after failing to pay.

A vague description of the suspect was provided to police and witnesses say they lost sight of him near Old Courthouse Square. Police searched the area but could not find him.

A witness later spotted Morris walking near the B Street entrance to the Santa Rosa Plaza. The witness, who was driving, followed him to update authorities on his location.

Officers arrived to find Morris near the north entrance to Macy’s and tried to take him into custody.

Police say Morris tried to get away and injured an officer in the process.

Another officer was able to catch him and after a struggle, Morris was taken into custody.

Police recovered a .22 caliber revolver that was in his waistband.

Morris received treatment for a minor injury on the scene. The injured officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Police say Morris was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on several charges.