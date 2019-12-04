Man dies after falling from cliff at Lands End in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died Wednesday afternoon after falling hundreds of feet from a cliff onto rocks at Lands End in San Francisco.

The rescue was in progress at 2:50 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Around 3:25 p.m., the fire department confirmed the man died after the fall.

There is currently an active scene and visitors are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.

The U.S. Park Police Department is now investigating the death.

Lands End is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco.

