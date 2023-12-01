(BCN) — A male individual died after he was hit by a train at the Richmond BART station on Thursday night, the transit agency said.

Around 10:20 p.m., a male on the platform entered the trackway at the Richmond station as a train was approaching, leading to a fatal collision, BART said in a statement Friday morning.

The transit agency said that based on preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected.

Due to the fatal collision, the station had to be closed while the coroner responded. Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus services were offered.

The station reopened about two hours later for the final trains of the evening, BART officials said.

