Man fatally shot, another hurt, in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and another hurt overnight in San Jose.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Williamsburg Drive and S. Winchester Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found two men, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One man was taken to the hospital where died; the other man was grazed by a gunshot and treated at the scene.

Police said the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

