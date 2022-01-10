Man fatally shot by family member in Brentwood: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man was fatally shot by a family member on Sunday following a disturbance, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Around 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers received reports of shots fired in an apartment complex in the 160 block of Sycamore Ave.

Police arrived to find a 43-year-old man outside with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the man was shot during a family disturbance. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the shooter was a family member and was taken into custody.

Police recovered the gun but the motive has not yet been determined.

At this time, police do not believe there are any other suspects involved.

There is no threat to public safety, police say.

Police continue to investigate and ask witnesses with information to contact detectives at (925) 809-7911.