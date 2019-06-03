Man fatally shot by police in Walnut Creek

A man was fatally shot Sunday night by police in Walnut Creek.

The suspect’s mother had called police around 4:41 p.m. reporting that her 23-year-old grandson came into her room and threatened her.

The man’s mother, who said her son has mental health problems, also called police to report he had broken a sliding glass window and had a metal pole with a pointed end in his possession; she reported her son would be aggressive with police.

Minutes later officers received two calls from two separate neighbors reporting a disturbance next door and the sound of an apparent gunshot.

Just before 5 p.m. officers got another call from a resident on Sandra CDourt reporting the suspect was pounding on his front door and had a giant crowbar in his hand.

When officers responded to the area, they located the suspect and ordered him to drop the crow bar.

At this time, authorities say the suspect ran towards the officers and this resulted in two officers firing their handguns at the suspect.

Officers were able to detain the suspect and provide CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His name has not been released at this time.

The officers who were on scene at the time of the shooting will be interviewed and at this time remain on leave as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-935-6400.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES