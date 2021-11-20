Man fatally shot by San Francisco officer identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The man who was shot and killed by a police officer in San Francisco Friday has been identified.

41-year-old Ajmal Amani of San Francisco was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, police received a call about a man with a knife on Folsom Street near 5th Street.

When officers arrived and made contact, one of the officers ended up shooting Amani, who later died at the hospital.

Police told reporters that the suspect was well known to them, however, did not elaborate.

San Francisco police say a town hall meeting will be held in the next 10 days to discuss details on the incident.