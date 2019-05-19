Man fatally shot in East Oakland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND (KRON) - A man was found shot dead in Oakland Friday night from at least one gunshot wound, police say.

It happened in the 9200 block of Sunnyside Street around 10:09 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the victim.

His identity has not been released.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES