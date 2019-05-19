Man fatally shot in East Oakland
OAKLAND (KRON) - A man was found shot dead in Oakland Friday night from at least one gunshot wound, police say.
It happened in the 9200 block of Sunnyside Street around 10:09 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the victim.
His identity has not been released.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- 3 OAKLAND GANGS FORM 'SUPER CELL'; 16 ARREST IN RAID
- MISSING PREGNANT TEEN KILLED, BABY CUT FROM WOMB
- 2ND GRADER THREATENS CHILD WITH GUN AT VALLEJO SCHOOL
- CALIFORNIA'S HIGH SPEED RAIL IN JEOPARDY
- OFFICIALS WARN OF 'ZOMBIE RACCOONS' AFTER REPORTED SIGHTINGS