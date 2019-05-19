Bay Area

Man fatally shot in East Oakland

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - A man was found shot dead in Oakland Friday night from at least one gunshot wound, police say. 

It happened in the 9200 block of Sunnyside Street around 10:09 p.m. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the victim. 

His identity has not been released.  

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected